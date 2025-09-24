Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF $RSPU Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.9%

RSPU stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $76.86. The company has a market cap of $453.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

