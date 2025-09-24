Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY Position Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 804,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after buying an additional 79,963 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

