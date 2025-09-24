Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF $PBW Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 80.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,677 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 357.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.5%

PBW stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

