iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 129.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,091,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 642,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 637,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,918,000 after buying an additional 133,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $126.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $127.78.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.