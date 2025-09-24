iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV Stake Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,481,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,717,000 after acquiring an additional 362,668 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 176.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,702,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,903 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 589,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 123,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $116.41 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $112.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

