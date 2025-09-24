iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 129,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 106,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $77.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

