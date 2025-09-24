iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF $PFF Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,009 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stolper Co boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1607 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

