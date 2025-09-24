iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU Position Cut by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDU stock opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $91.91 and a 12-month high of $111.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.26.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

