ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ITT were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3,513.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 72.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 341.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of ITT by 273.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Activity at ITT

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at $49,022,031.36. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ITT from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Down 2.1%

ITT stock opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.64 and a 12 month high of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $972.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.48 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.