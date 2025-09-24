KeyCorp $KEY Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in KeyCorp by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 123,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $317,390.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,363.73. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,219.70. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,102 shares of company stock worth $3,299,664. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -267.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is -1,171.43%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

