Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,579.30. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $44.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.25. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $45.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

