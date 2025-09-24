Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Stock Down 3.0%

Amazon.com stock opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.74 and its 200-day moving average is $209.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

