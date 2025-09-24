Leibman Financial Services Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Leibman Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 21,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.9% during the second quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 32.2% in the second quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 143,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $310.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.03.

Apple Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $254.43 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

