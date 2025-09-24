Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 733 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,448 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 713.8% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

