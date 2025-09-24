Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,517,178,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417,803 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $2,990,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 712.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,537,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,462,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,186 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,070 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $755.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $748.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $391,611.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,618.20. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,093 shares of company stock valued at $185,897,260 over the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

