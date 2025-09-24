Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,501,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,413,403,000 after buying an additional 321,280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,404,000 after purchasing an additional 66,766 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,278,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,043,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $495.00 price target on Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:MSI opened at $470.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $388.90 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.10%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.