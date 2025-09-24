Nordson Corporation $NDSN Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 168.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nordson were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,867,000 after buying an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nordson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,536,000 after buying an additional 142,991 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nordson by 156.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,685,000 after buying an additional 621,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 367,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,154,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Nordson Price Performance

Nordson stock opened at $224.84 on Wednesday. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $266.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day moving average of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $741.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

