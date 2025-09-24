Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5%
NYSE NSC opened at $292.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $294.78.
Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC
About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Norfolk Southern
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.