NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,946 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.5% during the second quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 37,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,571,729.75. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,203,905 shares of company stock worth $722,009,402. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Trading Down 2.8%
NVIDIA stock opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
