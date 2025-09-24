NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by PFW Advisors LLC

PFW Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 111,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 814,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.59.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,203,905 shares of company stock worth $722,009,402. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

