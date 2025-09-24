NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Trimmed by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $99,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,683,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,350,673.26. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,203,905 shares of company stock valued at $722,009,402 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

