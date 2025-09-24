NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lifted by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.1% of Channel Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $99,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

NVDA opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,203,905 shares of company stock worth $722,009,402 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

