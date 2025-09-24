O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $99,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.76.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $7,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 138,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,647,161. This trade represents a 22.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,203,905 shares of company stock valued at $722,009,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.