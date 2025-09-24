Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.4% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on META. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.05.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total transaction of $398,156.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,229.20. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $391,611.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,618.20. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,093 shares of company stock valued at $185,897,260. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $755.40 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $748.84 and a 200-day moving average of $667.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

