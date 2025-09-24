Palacios Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Palacios Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.8% of Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $755.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $748.84 and its 200-day moving average is $667.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total transaction of $398,156.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,229.20. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $391,611.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,618.20. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,093 shares of company stock worth $185,897,260. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

