Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $57,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XERS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ XERS opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.13.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xeris Biopharma

In related news, Director Dawn Halkuff sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $837,200. This represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $334,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,968.96. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,732 shares of company stock worth $1,550,437. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xeris Biopharma Profile

(Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.