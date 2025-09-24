Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $57,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
XERS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.
Xeris Biopharma Trading Up 0.6%
NASDAQ XERS opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.13.
Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Xeris Biopharma
In related news, Director Dawn Halkuff sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $837,200. This represents a 26.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $334,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,968.96. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,732 shares of company stock worth $1,550,437. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Xeris Biopharma Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xeris Biopharma
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.