Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Textron by 48.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Textron by 123.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.17. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

