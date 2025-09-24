Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,466,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,588,000 after buying an additional 115,743 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 241,048.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,278,000 after acquiring an additional 361,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 150,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,839,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $930.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $925.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,119.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $845.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

