Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 10,633 Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 89,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 14.4% during the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in National Grid Transco in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid Transco alerts:

National Grid Transco Stock Performance

NGG stock opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on National Grid Transco in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid Transco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGG

National Grid Transco Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Transco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid Transco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.