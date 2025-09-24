Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 548 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $571,073,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 97.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,442,000 after purchasing an additional 361,526 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,057,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DE opened at $471.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.