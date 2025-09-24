Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 804 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,803 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Datadog by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,611,000 after buying an additional 1,261,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,467,000 after buying an additional 2,103,838 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $688,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 97,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,033,911.45. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,050,433.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 181,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,011,720.64. This represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,325,980 shares of company stock valued at $174,481,739. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 392.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm had revenue of $826.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

