Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 8,901 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,353,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,415 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,022,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,264,297,000 after buying an additional 56,871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,133,000 after buying an additional 1,097,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,571,000 after buying an additional 960,276 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,108,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $580,609,000 after buying an additional 224,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:TEL opened at $219.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.67. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,524.26. This trade represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total transaction of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,645 shares of company stock valued at $27,267,158. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.