Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IYF opened at $126.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.99. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $128.08.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

