Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

