Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,654 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 292.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.4%

BTI opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

