Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,641 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,564,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 77,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 52,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

