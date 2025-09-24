Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 19,861 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust $BTT

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 97,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 28.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

