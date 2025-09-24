Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,670 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.