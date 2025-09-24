Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 7,554 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $122.58 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

