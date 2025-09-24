Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,647,000. Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 45,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.5%

ZTS opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

