Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,006,000 after buying an additional 1,538,926 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,223,000 after buying an additional 1,436,048 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,351,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,058,000 after buying an additional 872,352 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,841.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,893,000 after buying an additional 722,615 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

