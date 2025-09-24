Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,183.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 476,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,908,000 after acquiring an additional 455,396 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 190.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 178,944 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,839,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 83,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,818,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $243.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.33. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.32 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

