Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,903,000 after purchasing an additional 148,762 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 59,554 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,739,000 after acquiring an additional 876,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,012,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total transaction of $2,361,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,265.99. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $11,148,043 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $528.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $513.52 and a 1 year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

View Our Latest Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.