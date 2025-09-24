Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in General Motors Company $GM

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 914.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $267,317.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,354.35. This trade represents a 34.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 29,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,766,801.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 633,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,937.84. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,104,256 shares of company stock worth $64,129,551. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

