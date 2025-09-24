Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF $DGCB

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,394 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $55.65.

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

