Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Humana Inc. $HUM

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,136,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,728,000 after purchasing an additional 158,528 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Humana by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM opened at $257.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.23. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $324.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.96 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

