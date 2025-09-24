Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 1,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.05 and its 200-day moving average is $142.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.89. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $261.83.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

