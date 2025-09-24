Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $134.41 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $137.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average is $123.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

