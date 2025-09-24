Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,522,000 after buying an additional 1,743,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,005,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,457,000 after buying an additional 144,986 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,837,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,281,000 after buying an additional 397,857 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,325,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,999,000 after buying an additional 337,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,176,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,710,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5%

ACGL stock opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.28. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.