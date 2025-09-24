Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,132,538.30. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.34, for a total transaction of $2,443,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,338,265.26. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,702 shares of company stock worth $55,594,820. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $914.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $815.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $701.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $438.86 and a one year high of $954.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

